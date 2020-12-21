Posted: Dec 21, 2020 3:57 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2020 10:16 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 2,596 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Monday. Six new deaths were reported, none of which were local. Just over 1,700 people were listed as hospitalized due to the coronavirus at last report. Currently, no data is available on the number of people who have been vaccinated in Oklahoma.

Washington County is reporting 412 active cases, the highest number that has been reported in the county. Osage County is listing 357 active cases. Nowata County is reporting 123 active cases per Monday’s report.

