Posted: Dec 21, 2020 2:31 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2020 2:32 PM

Max Gross

A Sand Springs man made a court appearance in Washington County on Monday. Trevor Norris was present to answer for a felony charge of domestic assault and battery. The alleged incident took place in Bartlesville on Sunday, December 20.

Court documents allege that Norris engaged in an altercation with a male victim. It is alleged that Norris head-butted the man. Also, Norris then began hitting the man with a closed fist three or four times. The victim had a long cut in the middle of his forehead from the incident as well as various bruises.

Bond for Norris was set at $20,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.