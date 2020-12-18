Posted: Dec 18, 2020 1:46 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2020 1:46 PM

Garrett Giles

On New Year's Eve from 10:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles and his staff will once again provide safe transportation to anyone that may have enjoyed the New Year's Eve festivities a little too much.

If you have consumed alcohol, the Bartlesville Police Department asks that you don't drive. Instead, call dispatch at 918.338.4001. All you have to do is tell the dispatcher you want to take Chief Roles up on his offer to arrive safe. You will be asked to provide your location and dispatch will ensure Chief Roles and his staff will come to your location and provide you with a safe ride home.

The event will only take place within Bartlesville City limits. There is no cost for this service. The goal of this event is to minimize impaired driving in Bartlesville. Chief Roles and the BPD said it is their hope that everyone arrives home safely after celebrating the holiday. They further hope people will take advantage of this offer in the interest of public safety.