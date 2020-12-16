Posted: Dec 16, 2020 1:20 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 1:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Richard Kane Elementary in Bartlesville received a $3,000 grant from the Walmart Distribution Center to purchase a Bookworm Vending Machine.

The Bookworm Vending Machine holds approximately 200 to 300 books and operates by a custom coin mechanism designed for tokens. Tokens are earned by students participating in their school's rewards program and grade-level appropriate books are selected and vended by the students.

Casey's General Store on Adams Boulevard also gave Richard Kane a $250 grant to purchase books for the machine.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Public Schools