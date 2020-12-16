Posted: Dec 16, 2020 11:33 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 11:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be partnering with local county sheriff’s offices for the 2020 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.

Beginning on Wednesday and running through the start of the New Year, law enforcement will be participating in the national campaign where law enforcement agencies will show no tolerance for drunk driving. There will also be additional officers on the lookout for impaired drivers on the road.

In 2018, one person was killed every 50 minutes because of a drunk-driving crash. In December alone, 839 people lost their lives in a traffic crash involving drunk driving. During the Christmas and New Years Holidays, 285 fatalities occurred. The NHTSA reminds the public that these deaths are preventable by designating a sober driver, using a ride service to get home safely or taking the keys away from someone who has been drinking and is about to drive.