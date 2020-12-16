Posted: Dec 16, 2020 8:11 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 9:06 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) President and CEO Lisa Cary and her family explained how you could do your part to support BRUW through its 12 Days of Giving Campaign.

On the eleventh day of the 12 Days of Giving, the Cary family asked you to give $20.20 if you can. President Lisa Cary said doing so will help BRUW fulfill its mission statement to lead the fight to improve the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community. She said BRUW serves 14 partner agencies in our community.

To donate, you can use the Bartlesville United Way's text-to-give option by texting "BRUW" to 41444. Another way to give is by visiting bartlesvilleuw.org. On the website, you can click on the donate button on the top right corner of every page.

Below is video of the Cary family asking for your support of Bartlesville Regional United Way's 12 Days of Giving.