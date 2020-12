Posted: Dec 15, 2020 2:19 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 2:19 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16th and Friday, Dec. 18th.

The testing will take place at the WCHD, which is located at 5121 Jacquelyn Lane in Bartlesville.