Green Country Christmas

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 7:10 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 7:10 AM

12/15 Green Country Christmas Numbers

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 15th:

0-61-41-32  $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-31-43-12  $50.00 Gift Certificate for Bargain Center  

0-38-77-56  One Pair of Hoka Shoes from Brown Shoe Fit in Bartlesville 

0-29-21-34  5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-65-58-77  $50.00 Gift Card from Homeland on Frank Phillips

0-20-25-48  Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair

0-15-03-55  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Paul's Wrecker 

0-31-80-00  2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply  

 

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize.  (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Thursday, December 17 th at 5pm.

 

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Dec. 14th:

0-30-60-11  $50.00 in Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-48-03-73  2) $25.00 Gift Certificate for KFC 

0-77-43-43  $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes 

0-20-26-19  Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair  

0-21-65-95  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Micheal's Carpet & Sleep Center

0-18-63-24  $50.00 VISA Gift Card RCB Bank  

0-32-27-04  2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Senor Salsa

0-23-09-79  5) $5 Gift Certificates for Donuts & $25.00 VISA Gift Card from Sunrise Dounts

0-29-6580  Season's Greeting Basket for The Candy Basket  

0-85-64-08 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply 

 

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Friday, Dec. 11th:

0-45-20-00  $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance 

0-21-41-09  $50.00 Gift Certificate for Adams Golf Course 

0-14-60-15 5 Passes to Christmas in the Ville including Ice Skates from the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce

0-29-24-17  5) $10 Gift Certificates from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-08-71-05  Keurig 2.0 from Homeland on South 75

0-20-25-03  Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair  

0-47-41-60  $50.00 Gift Card from No Limit Powersports

0-16-00-13  $50.00 Gift Certificate from OKM Music

0-44-07-66  MultiPoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevrolet

0-14-43-59  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Sand Creek Designs

 

