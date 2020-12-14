Posted: Dec 14, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 10:51 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 2,099 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma according to Monday’s situation update. Statewide eight news deaths are being reported. Hospitalization numbers have not been updated since Friday.

Washington County is listing 318 active cases. Osage County is reporting 314 active cases. Nowata County is listing 78 active cases. All counties are trending up since the end of last week.

