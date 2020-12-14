Posted: Dec 14, 2020 10:08 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 10:08 AM

Garrett Giles

The County Training Program, a part of the Cooperative Extension Service at Oklahoma State University, has appointed Washington County Clerk Annette Smith to serve on the County Clerk Advisory Board.

The County Clerk Advisory Board assists the County Training Program in meeting the objective of overseeing the professional development of county officers. The Board provides input for the County Clerk Certification Program, which is a series of courses designed to improve the efficiency and technical skills of personnel in the County Clerk’s Office.

Members of the Board also provide support and advice for the “Handbook for County Clerks of Oklahoma” updates. The County Training Program is mandated by state statute and is authorized under the Commission on County Government Personnel anf Training.