Posted: Dec 12, 2020 7:23 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2020 7:25 PM

Tom Davis

The streets were lined with people Saturday night for Dewey's 33rd Annual Night-Time Parade.

Nearly 70 entries passed by the onlookers with many parade participants handing out candy to the children in attendence during the ""Bright Lights of Christmas" as it processed through town.

WATCH THE PARADE ON DEMAND ON KWONTV.com

There were four categories this year. Here are the winners:

COMMERCIAL

1st: Arrowhead Veterenarie Clinic

2nd: Bobby Q

NON-COMMERCIAL

1st: Bartlesville Elks

2nd: Bartlesville Roundup Club

YOUTH

1st: Copan 4-h

2nd: Kiddie Corner Child Care

RELIGIOUS

1st: Dewey United Methodist Church

2nd: Lighthouse Out Reach Center