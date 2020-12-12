Posted: Dec 12, 2020 6:22 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2020 6:22 PM

People lined the streets in downtown Ramona to watch a Christmas Parade that took place on Saturday night.

Ramona Police Chief Travis Williams said he was proud that a lot of people turned out for the event. He said a lot of things were canceled due to COVID-19, but they did the parade. He said they were happy to see the smiling faces, the candy thrown, and Santa waving to the children.

Chief Williams said they'll have all the events, the food, and the meet and greet with Santa next year. He said they're already preparing and planning for a great 2021.

Awards were handed out to the top three floats in the Christmas parade. Those results are as follows:

1st Place: Santa and the Ramona Fire Department

2nd Place: Patty Grim and her horse named Charisma

3rd Place: The Oklahoma Monument