Posted: Dec 10, 2020 7:10 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 7:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Ochelata Christmas parade was held Thursday evening and several spectators were on hand to revel in the fun.

The Washington County Sheriffs Office kicked things off and both the Ochelata and Ramona Fire Departments followed. The Oldies N’ Goodies Car Club was a part of the parade, as were several four-wheelers, golf carts and other classic cars.

Thank you to Totah Communications, Bartnett IP and Totel CSI for making the broadcast possible.