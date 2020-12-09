Posted: Dec 09, 2020 3:13 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2020 4:01 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County Court on Wednesday facing a count of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to an affidavit, Scott Ketcher, 40, of Bartlesville, was mad at the victim for hitting his son with a stick. The victim told Ketcher that the kid hit his dog with the stick and that he didn't hit Ketcher's son hard. Ketcher would hit the victim with a baseball bat.

Ketcher then left the victim before returning to the victim's home in the night when he was sleeping. The victim claims that Ketcher hit him 10 to 15 times in the back of the head and forehead.

Officers observed blood drops in the hallway leading from the victim's bedroom to the front door of the residence. They also observed a small pool of blood in the middle of the victim's bed. Lastly, police observed injuries on the victim's forehead and lumps on the back of his head that were bleeding.

Bond for Ketcher was set at $5,000. Ketcher is to have no contact with the victim. He is set to appear in court again on Thursday, Dec. 10th.