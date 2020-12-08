Posted: Dec 08, 2020 3:02 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2020 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce's Christmas in the Ville' kicked off on Friday and it will be going strong through the end of the month. There is an ice rink at the depot with many other events going on throughout the month in downtown Bartlesville.

Guests will be able to enjoy carriage rides, movies in the park, arts and crafts and great photo opportunities throughout the park. Admission to skate is $10 a person and all other activities are free with the exception of the carriage rides.

The ice rink is currently open on Friday's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Extra sanitation precautions are being taken to help slow the spread of COVID-19.