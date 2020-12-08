Posted: Dec 08, 2020 1:34 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2020 1:41 PM

Garrett Giles

A new dispatch system is now in use at the Bartlesville Police Department.

Police Chief Tracy Roles said they went live with the Tyler New World Dispatch System on Monday, Dec. 7th. He said it replaces an older, slower, unreliable, and difficult system.

The state-of-the-art system is more encompassing, more reliable, fast and navigable in Chief Roles' opinion. Chief Roles said it will allow the BPD's officers to do more things without having to talk on the radio as much. He said it will also allow dispatch to do more without having to communicate over the radio as much.

According to Chief Roles, computer-type communications from police car computers to dispatch will greatly improve thanks to the new Tyler New World Dispatch System. Chief Roles said it will improve their reporting system as well. He said officers used to type reports and save them only to find that the narrative had vanished, causing them to re-write the report they had already spent so much time on when the BPD really needed them back out on the streets.

The system was built from the ground up at the Bartlesville Police Department. Chief Roles said they worked with the company to design the system in such a way that would best benefit the BPD and the community they serve. He said there is a ton of excitement about the new system coming.

But with the excitement comes some apprehension. Chief Roles said there will be some people that are apprehensive because cops don't like change. He said the new dispatch system is a big change that they'll have to adapt to moving forward.

When police ride alongs resume once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, you are encouraged to do a ride along to see the new system in action. Chief Roles said the dispatch system that will make a huge difference for the community is something the citizens of Bartlesville will never truly see unless they ride with a police officer.