Posted: Dec 07, 2020 2:02 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2020 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting there was continued discussion on public use of the courthouse and other county-owned buildings. Many offices are staying open, but using extreme caution. One thing Treasurer Sally Hulse has adopted is a drop box to where customers can conduct contact-free business. Hulse tells the commissioners how that has been going so far.

District one commissioner Randall Jones has looked into getting ventilation systems in each county-owned building that would help kill the virus. This is something he has had a difficult job finding though, as he explained at Monday's meeting.

The commissioners opted to keep the current rules and regulations in place for those entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.