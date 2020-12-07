Posted: Dec 07, 2020 1:59 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2020 2:02 PM

The Washington County Judicial Building will receive much needed repairs to its roof thanks to the approval of a proposal from a local contractor.

The Washington County Commissioners approved a proposal from Paul R. House Roofing Contractors to re-roof 1,300 square feet atop of the Washington County Judicial Building located in downtown Bartlesville. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the group has been helpful when it has come to fixing the roof of other County-owned buildings. He said the proposal is for $15,500 to clean loose debris, to replace any flashings that need to be replaced, and to ensure drainage.

Commissioner Dunlap said Paul R. House Roofing Contractors will construct the roof with pressure treated lumber and three-quarter decking. He said they're going to put new roofing over the old roof with fall to drain water off of the roof, which is something they haven't had in quite some time.