Posted: Dec 07, 2020 1:35 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2020 1:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Claim packets for three sites in District Three of Washington County for Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) "Emergency Relief" Reimbursement were approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

Bruce Martin, Trasportation Specialist Four for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said these reimbursement packets are for repairs that needed to be made to County roadways following the flood event that occurred in 2019. He said there was approximately $50,000 worth of reimbursements for the three site projects that were worked on by crews in Washington County.

Martin said it's going to take the folks at the nation's Capitol in Washington D.C. to get over their turmoil to encumber and disperse the funds. Otherwise the funds have been approved, and Martin said it is now a claims process.

The three claim packets will be turned in by Martin to ODOT's offices in Oklahoma City. He said it will then be up to the FHWA and Washington to disperse the funds.