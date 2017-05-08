Posted: Dec 04, 2020 11:27 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 11:27 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

There will be continued discussion regarding public admittance to the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings. There will also be talk about an exit audit for district two.

The commissioners will consider reducing the rate for a benefit to be held at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena next weekend. The commissioners will also consider signing a resolution to declare property as surplus for the sheriff’s department.

The commissioners will look to approve the meeting schedule for 2021 and consider extending Kandy Jump’s position as commissioners assistant and district three’s secretary for 60 days.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for anyone interested in attending.