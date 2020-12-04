Posted: Dec 04, 2020 4:41 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 4:43 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Friday, Dec. 4th:

0-31-42-71 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bargain Center

0-31-20-82 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Farris Heat and Air Conditioning

0-24-60-53 Gift Bag of Goodies from Hearing Life

0-48-04-95 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from KFC

0-14-83-20 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning

0-47-80-02 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Mayra's Mexican Grill

0-44-81-15 Multi-Point Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai

0-47-23-47 $50.00 Gift Card from Simple Simon's Pizza on Washington Blvd.

0-18-04-61 $50.00 Gift VISA Gift Card from Stride Bank

0-21-01-80 $50.00 in Accessories from US Cellular in Eastland Shopping Center

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Tuesday, December 8th at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Dec. 3rd:

0-45-11-97 $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-22-40-16 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Action Communication

0-31-41-86 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bargain Center

0-13-86-95 $50.00 Gift Card from Eggbert's

0-29-23-21 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-26-06-14 $50.00 Gift Card from Homeland on Frank Phillips

0-64-48-04 $50.00 Gift Card from Moxie on 2nd

0-15-01-51 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Paul's Wrecker

0-31-89-61 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply

0-30-41-44 Gift Basket from Wooden Buffalo

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 2nd:

0-30-60-07 $50.00 in Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-29-22-80 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate for Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-48-02-05 2) $25.00 Gift Card from KFC

0-04-25-20 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes

0-16-93-70 $50.00 Gift Card from RCB Bank

0-30-01-69 Ring Doorbell from Shelter Insurance-Jaron Leach Agency

0-29-60-63 Season's Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket

0-31-84-18 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from Tractor Supply

0-14-20-56 $50.00 Gift Certificate from United Rental

0-18-20-97 Wireless Charger Duo Pod from US Cellular Premier Location by McAlister's

