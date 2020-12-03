Posted: Dec 03, 2020 10:25 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 10:25 AM

Tom Davis

US Representative Kevin Hern (R-OK) called into our Bartlesville Radio studios to discuss some pressing issues inclucing the latest on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Hern is very pleased to see the first batch of vaccines coming to Oklahoma next week.

The congressman also gave us a peek behind the curtain in the nation's capitol to let us know the status of a possible COVID-19 monetary relief bill.

Lastly, Hern told us about the importance of listening to the people who elected him. He wants to hear from anyone in the district that has a problem, question or concern so that he can best represent them and their interests in Washington, D.C. in the coming year.