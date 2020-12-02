Posted: Dec 02, 2020 1:33 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2020 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department will once again hand out Christmas food baskets.

Bartlesvile Police Chief Tracy Roles said the BPD cannot operate without the trust and support of the community. Roles said positive relationships build trust and legitimacy. He said these are components the BPD needs to effectively serve and protect the community.

Chief Roles said a recent donation of $5,000 from the Arvest Foundation is a testament to how trust and legitimacy is built through strong relationships. Roles said the $5,000 from the Arvest Foundation will go towards the BPD's Christmas food baskets. He said the BPD will serve over 20 families this holiday season thanks to the generation donation from the Arvest Foundation to the community.

According to Chief Roles, the police department is in place to serve the community. Chief Roles says service to the community means more than the enforcement of the law. Roles says service to the community also means service through giving back to the community, engaging with the community, and being a positive mentor / role model for others. He said the human side of law enforcement calls them to build positive relationships and partnerships so that they gain the trust of those that they serve.

The Bartlesville Police Department needs people just about as much as the people need them. That is why Chief Roles says it is important for the BPD to continue to build positive relationships and engage in the community. Roles said if they do this, they will keep gaining the trust of groups like the Arvest Foundation, who gave to the BPD because of what they've done and continue to do for their neighbors.

The Bartlesville Police Department will get to serve more people with Christmas food baskets than they did last year thanks to the generous donation from the Arvest Foundation. Chief Roles said the BPD is excited for this opportunity that will benefit the Bartlesville community. Roles said the opportunity will also benefit the BPD because they will get to engage with Bartians on a personal level.

Chief Roles said the Bartlesville community is very unique. Roles said Bartlesville is supportive, and the BPD is fortunate to have the honor to serve this community. Sometimes things are tough but most of the time they're not, and Chief Roles attributes that to the strong community in Bartlesville. He said Bartlesville's citizens have a commitment to make the city as great as it possibly can be.

There is no specific date yet as to when the BPD's Christmas food baskets will be delivered.

Pictured above is local Arvest president Kim Adams and loan manager David Nickel presenting the $5,000 check to Chief Roles and Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard.