Posted: Dec 02, 2020 5:39 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2020 5:39 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 2nd:

0-30-60-07 $50.00 in Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-29-22-80 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate for Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-48-02-05 2) $25.00 Gift Card from KFC

0-04-25-20 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes

0-16-93-70 $50.00 Gift Card from RCB Bank

0-30-01-69 Ring Doorbell from Shelter Insurance-Jaron Leach Agency

0-29-60-63 Season's Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket

0-31-84-18 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from Tractor Supply

0-14-20-56 $50.00 Gift Certificate from United Rental

0-18-20-97 Wireless Charger Duo Pod from US Cellular Premier Location by McAlister's

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Friday, December 4th at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 1st:

0-45-08-26 $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-29-22-46 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-13-38-96 Day of Beauty for your vechicle from Honda of Bartlesville

0-21-64-05 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Michael's Carpet and Sleep Center

0-11-52-89 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Peters True Value

0-23-21-51 $50.00 MasterCard Gift Card from Regent Bank of Bartlesville

0-14-42-60 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Sand Creek Designs

0-23-06-65 5) $5.00 Gift Certificates for Donuts and 2) $25 VISA Gift Cards from Sunrise Donuts in Dewey

0-16-38-55 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire & Service Downtown Location

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Thursday, December 3rd at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Nov. 30th:

0-15-56-52 $50.00 Mastercard Gift Card from Armstrong Bank-Dewey

0-30-60-03 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-24-60-11 Gift Bag of Goodies from Hearing Life

0-08-70-73 Keurig 2.0 from Homeland on South HWY 75

0-48-04-67 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from KFC

0-14-83-25 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning

0-47-80-01 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Mayra's Mexican Grill

0-25-00-74 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Once Again Resale Shop in Dewey

0-32-25-23 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Senor Salsa

0-47-23-32 $50.00 Gift Card from Simple Simon's Pizza on Washington Blvd.

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or December, 2nd at 5pm.