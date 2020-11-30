Posted: Nov 30, 2020 3:58 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2020 4:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A man arrested in Bartlesville on Sunday appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

James Smith, 47, of Tulsa, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felonious possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Smith was also arrested for failure to affix a tax stamp on a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug proceeds and for having defective vehicle equipment.

According to an affidavit, Smith was pulled over at 102 S. Washington in Bartlesville for a defective headlight. A K9 officer was deployed around the vehicle for an open-air sniff. The K9 alerted officers to the driver's side of the vehicle. The arresting officer also stated he could smell the odor of fresh marijuana coming from the car.

Officers searched Smith's person and located $655. Officers also located a methamphetamine-smoking pipe on Smith.

While searching the vehicle, officers located three glass jars containing a green leafy substance. The substance would later weigh 3544 grams in total. Officers also located seven empty zip lock baggies, and a digital scale. Sever other items of paraphernalia were found as well. Lastly, a black hand gun would be found in the vehicle.

It was also confirmed by police that Smith is a convicted felon out of Kansas.

Bond for Smith was set at $20,000. Smith is to appear again in court on Friday, Dec. 11th at 9:00 a.m.