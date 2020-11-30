Posted: Nov 30, 2020 2:05 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2020 2:05 PM

Giving Tuesday takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 1st, and the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is asking you to support its mission to advance quality education in Bartlesville Public Schools.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis said your contribution will ensure that the Foundation's programs. Ellis said those programs include Grants to Teachers and Bruins on the Run. She said it will also go towards District-prioritized initiatives such as STEM, Ag, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Ellis said the BPSF is always looking for ways to make supporting the Foundation easier for donors, which is why they're participating in the global day of giving on Tuesday. She said the BPSF is putting a twist again this year to Giving Tuesday by calling it "Teacher Tuesday." For every $20 you donate to the BPSF on Giving Tuesday, your name will be entered in a raffle to designate $100 of BPSF funds to a teacher's classroom of your choice.

Ellis said she loves that the BPSF's participation in a global movement of giving keeps support local and enriches public education in the Bartlesville community.

To give today, visit bpsfoundtion.org or click the link here to give to the BPSF on Facebook.