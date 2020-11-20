Posted: Nov 20, 2020 9:24 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 9:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville reminds you that they will still be serving a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 25th.

Captain Ian Carr said they're going to hold a drive-thru meal pick up on that day. He said they'll be packaging plates with turkey smoked by Dink's, beans, potatoes, a roll, desert, and more for your whole family.

If you're interested in volunteering, you can call the Salvation Army at 918.336.6454. Captain Carr added that they're really looking for volunteers for their bell ringing efforts and their Angel Tree program though. He said they expect to feed approximately 300 people a Thanksgiving meal this year.

If you're looking for a meal this Thanksgiving, all you have to do is drop by the Salvation Army of Bartlesville's facility at 101 N. Bucy Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 25th. Captain Carr said you'll be asked how many people are in your car or at your home and you'll be given that many meals to take with you.

To learn more about volunteering through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree and Red Kettle program, click here.

Pictured is the Salvation Army of Bartlesville feeding people a Thanksgiving meal in 2019. 500 meals were served in 2019 by the Salvation Army.