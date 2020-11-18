Posted: Nov 18, 2020 12:08 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2020 12:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The final update on self-response rates for the 2020 Census are in and residents in Washington County self-responded a little more than they did in 2010.

Washington County finished in the Top 10 as most improved when it came to self-responding to the census. Washington County finished ninth among counties that saw an improvement in their self-response rate this year compared to the 2010 Census. The County saw a .2-percent increase.

The United States Census Bureau ended all counting efforts for the 2020 census on Wednesday, Sept. 30th, which was a month sooner than previously announced. The self-response rate across the US was 67-percent. Oklahoma’s self-response rate was 61-percent, ranking the state 41st in the country.