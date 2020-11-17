Posted: Nov 17, 2020 7:51 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 8:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting incident at the Village Apartments.

According to the NPD, the suspect broke into a vehicle around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The owner confronted the suspect after the alarm went off. Once confronted by the property owner, the suspect stated that he had a firearm before removing the weapon from his waist.

Three shots were fired at the property owner as he ran towards his home. The Nowata Police Department said the suspect then fled the scene. No one was injured during this incident.

The victim described the suspect as a white male in his 20’s that is approximately six-feet tall with a slender build and shaggy hair. The suspect is said to have worn a red hoodie, a red ball cap, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

The victim also stated that there was a second individual in the getaway car, but they could not provide a description. If you have any information or any video surveillance on Davis Drive, Mississippi, or Scoop Cooper and may have captured this vehicle on the roadway, you are asked to contact Captain Frauenberger by sending an email to JF@NowataOK.gov. A shell casing and a bullet were collected at the crime scene and will be sent to the lab.