Posted: Nov 17, 2020 1:25 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2020 1:25 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department will ask individuals coming to the WCHD to get a COVID-19 test to enter from Madison Road and exit onto Adams Road starting on Wednesday.

WCHD Health Educator Kayla Guerra said, “Doing this will allow for a better flow of traffic and ensure that all individuals that want to get tested can do so in a timely manner.”

The Washington County Health Department is located at 5121 Jacquelyn Lane in Bartlesville. Testing will still be done through a drive thru and testing times are still from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.