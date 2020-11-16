Posted: Nov 16, 2020 2:23 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 2:28 PM

Trey Stumpff

A Bartlesville woman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of Domestic Abuse.

Stacie Bohannon was allegedly involved in the abuse. According to an affidavit, the crime occurred on Sunday on the 400 block of Lindenwold Ave. in Bartlesville.

When officers arrived they spoke to the victim, who stated Bohannon had been drinking and was very intoxicated. Officers also noticed that Bohannon had bit the victim on the right ring finger.

Bohannon’s bond was set at $10,000 and is scheduled to reappear in court on Dec. 9th at 9:00 a.m.