Posted: Nov 16, 2020 1:51 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2020 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man has been arrested for statutory rape.

According to an affidavit, 24-year-old Caleb Witte was arrested for statutory rape. The 15-year-old victim claimed that she had had sexual relations with Witte several times since June. The affidavit states that these instances of statutory rape took place from June 1st, 2020 to Wednesday, Nov. 11th.

Witte told police that he would never force the victim to do anything she didn't want to do. Witte said the victim never once told him "no."

Bond for Witte was set at $100,000. Witte is to appear again in court on Tuesday, Nov. 16th. He is to have no contact with the alleged victim.