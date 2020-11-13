Posted: Nov 13, 2020 3:07 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2020 3:08 PM

A Bartlesville man appeared in court on Friday facing charges of drug possession and false impersonation. Vincent Romero appeared over video conference from the Washington County Jail. Romero was slated to be arraigned on Thursday but deputies claimed he was asleep in the arraignment room.

According to an affidavit, an officer made a traffic stop at 14th Street and Keeler Avenue in Bartlesville. When asked for his information Romero gave a false name. Romero had an active warrant for failing to appear on a previous charge.

Romero emptied his pockets and officers located a syringe, a baggie with a pill that was later identified as hydrocodone. A bottle identified as Trazadone was located as well. A digital scale with methamphetamine residue was also located in the vehicle.

A shotgun was found inside the vehicle also and Romero claimed it belonged to someone else. Three shells were inside the gun. Inside one of the shells was a baggie containing methamphetamine. Bond for Romero was set at $3,000.