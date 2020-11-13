Posted: Nov 13, 2020 9:24 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2020 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra invites you to celebrate the life and music of Beethoven with a stirring 250th birthday celebration for one of history’s greatest and most powerful composers, featuring the symphony along with two stellar soloists with local roots, pianist Roger Price and soprano Sarah Moyer.

Bravo Beethoven is Saturday, November 14, 7:30pm at the Bartlesville Community Center where masks will be worn for everyone's protection and the seating will be spaced.

BSO's Karen Wollman and Maestro Lauren Green on COMMUNITY CONNECTION

The single tickets range from $14.00 - $44.00.

The Bartlesville Community Center features CONTINENTAL SEATING with no center aisle and enough room between rows to allow easy passage. Seats 1 & 2 are in the middle of each row. Even numbered seats (2, 4, 6, etc.) are on the north side of the auditorium while odd seats (1, 3, 5, etc.) are on the south side. The lower the number, the closer the seat is to the center. Rows are labeled A through Z plus ZZ with A closest to the stage and Z/ZZ in the back.

Limited ADA accessible seating is available on Row ZZ and in Rows C & D on the right (south) side of the auditorium; additional seating in rows E, F & L is also available for those with mobility concerns. Your seating needs are very important to us and we wish speak to you personally in order to customize your seating selection.