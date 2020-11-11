Posted: Nov 11, 2020 1:41 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2020 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

Heading into the 2020-2021 school year, Pawhuska’s Indian Camp Elementary School Principal Daniel McEntire was concerned how his teachers and students would respond to the COVID-19 protocols that have been put in place by the school. As we near the Thanksgiving holiday, McEntire says morale across his campus is high and mask wearing hasn’t been much of an issue at all.

McEntire added that parent interaction has been positive and they are doing all they can as a group to make this work.