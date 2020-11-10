Posted: Nov 10, 2020 11:54 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 11:54 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Just one day into the week, and we have already had some big changes to our area football team’s prospects in the 2020 high school playoffs.

Dewey has been forced to forfeit its opening game of the 2020 postseason, as the Doggers will end the year at 3-7. Dewey has had to end its season because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent move to distance learning. The Doggers were scheduled to take on Beggs in the first round – Beggs will now advance to next week.

Barnsdall has moved on to the next round already. The Panther’s first round opponent in Prue has had to quarantine several players and had some major injuries on their team. Because of this, Prue has forfieted the game on Friday and Barnsdall will move on to face Regent Prep on Friday, Nov. 20 at Regent Prep in the second round.

Pawhuska already knows its next opponent, as Hominy has moved past Afton in the first round following Afton’s announced forfeit. So the Huskies second round game on Nov. 20 will be a rematch against their Osage County rival in the Bucks. Hominy lost at Pawhuska 64-24 during a non-district game on Sept. 18.

Copan had its first-round opponent changed to Maud on Friday. Originally the Hornets were going to face Sasakwa.

So now games this weekend locally now:

Bartlesville at Putnam City North – Game time moved up to 7:00 on Friday night.

Caney Valley at Quapaw.

Wesleyan Christian hosting Bowlegs at 7:00 in Bartlesville.

ALSO: Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska and Barnsdall are already into the next round on Nov. 20.

Also:

Collinsville vs. Durant

Skiatook vs. Ft. Gibson

Oologah @ Sallisaw

Owasso vs. Edmond Memorial – 7:30 100.1 – KYFM.