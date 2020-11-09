Posted: Nov 09, 2020 5:15 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2020 5:15 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Saturday morning and is being charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle, amphetamine possession, marijuana possession and having narcotic equipment.

Early Saturday morning, Jasper County Missouri Deputies contacted Washington County in reference to a possible stolen vehicle in the City of Bartlesville. A probable cause affidavit states that the defendant, Kyle Jackson was in possession of a white 2010 Ford F-150 and his last known address was in Bartlesville.

The affidavit states that officers observed the above-mentioned vehicle come to a stop in an alley and they made contact with the driver, later identified as Jackson. Officers read Jackson his Miranda Rights before they began questioning him in reference to the truck.

Officers ran the VIN number and it came back as stolen. Jackson originally said he came in possession of the truck after borrowing it from a friend, but when attempting to get contact information for this person, Jackson was unable to provide any. Jackson then stated he didn’t know the vehicle was stolen and if it had been, Jackson said he wouldn’t have been driving it.

He was then placed under arrest and two clear bags with a white crystal-like substance were found inside the vehicle. Both tested positive for methamphetamine. Three glass pipes and marijuana were also found.

Jackson will be presented with formal charges tomorrow.