Posted: Nov 09, 2020 4:55 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2020 5:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent announced late on Monday afternoon that Dewey High School will be moving to virtual instruction after DPS was notified that a high school student had tested positive for COVID-19.

This student was also a member of the high school football team and participated in a game on Friday night. Superintendent Vincent said they’ve identified several potential close contacts and notified them that quarantining is necessary. He encouraged students, parents and staff at the high school to hang tight, have patience and stay with them through this transition.

This case, along with another positive case last week, has significantly increased Dewey’s high school student and staff quarantines. As of now, 20-percent of Dewey’s high school student body is in quarantine. Superintendent Vincent said four high school staff members are also in quarantine.

Additionally, DPS has four high school students and one high school staff member awaiting COVID-19 test results. Because of this, Superintendent Vincent said it is necessary for the high school to transition to distance learning for the next two weeks. He said this is for the health and safety of everyone at Dewey High School.

Superintendent Vincent said they believe that the high school can return to full operations on Monday, Nov. 30th after the two-week pause and the scheduled Thanksgiving Break that runs from Monday, Nov. 23rd through Friday, Nov. 27th. He said all distance learning days will be full instructional days and students will be expected and required to attend their classes based on the High School Distance Learning Pathway plan. Students will be notified of their school's plan and expectations either by their teacher or school administration.

MEAL SERVICE UPDATE :

Grab and go drive-thru meal service will be provided for ONLY HIGH SCHOOL students transitioning to Distance Learning on Tuesday, November 10th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. This will cover meals for Tuesday, Nov. 10th through Monday, Nov. 16th.

Grab and go drive-thru meal service will be provided for Distance Learning HS students and Bulldogger Online School students on Monday, November 16th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. This meal service covers meals for Tuesday, Nov. 17th through Friday, Nov. 20th.

All meals can be picked up on the West side of the cafeteria in the parking lot.

Superintendent Vincent asks that you please be patient, understanding and flexible with them as they continue to work through these issues.

The Dewey at Beggs playoff game scheduled for Friday has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 cases. Beggs will advance in the playoffs, and Dewey's season will come to a close.