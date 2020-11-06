Posted: Nov 06, 2020 9:19 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2020 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen appeared Friday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to answer questions about a death at the jail and to talk about the progress of Sheriff's Reserve's work to ensure a good Thanksgiving and Christmas for the county's needy families.

Sheriff Owen said the inmate passed later in the day on Wednesday. He said he cannot release any details due to medical and HIPAA privacy policies.

The incident was turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff said they have made very good progress on a wide range of break-ins and robberies as of late and reminded citizens to lock up their homes and vehicles and to photograph their belongings in case they get stolen.

As for the holidays, Owen says the community has really gone the extra mile to ensure the neediest families will have a good Thanksgiving meal and the neediest children will have a great Christmas through the works of the Sheriff's Reserve. He credits the generousity of individual donors and well as the local Masonic Lodge and the Oldies and Goodies Car Club for their donations and fundraising efforts to make it possible.

