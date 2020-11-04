Posted: Nov 04, 2020 9:04 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2020 9:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Incumbent Republican United States Senator Jim Inhofe defeated Democrat challenger Abby Broyles to reclaim a role he has held since 1994.

Sen. Inhofe celebrated Election Night in Tulsa with his family. The Senator made the following statement after being re-elected for his fifth full term in the United States Senate:

"Serving all Oklahomans is my greatest honor. Thank you for once again putting your faith in me as your representative in Washington. I'm humbled to be re-elected and will continue to fight for Oklahoma values in the Senate. I look forward to continuing my service to the people of our state."

Broyles gave her concession speech by nights end. That video can be found below.

In her concession speech, Broyles said Tuesday night was not the outcome they were hoping for, but she thanked the hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans that believed in change by voting for her. She said they ran the most agressive race Sen. Inhofe has ever seen in his three decades in Washington DC, and they did it all here in Oklahoma.

Broyles said this is just the beginning and that she will never stop fighting for Oklahomans. She said Oklahoma is the state she loves and she is proud to have fought for Oklahomans this year.

Thanking family, supporters, voters, staff and friends, Broyles said she will continue to stand up for what Oklahomans believe in like hardwork, integrity, and always showing up for our neighbors. Broyles said they will continue to fight for a future where every Oklahoman has access to quality, affordable healthcare. She said they will fight for a future where workers earn a livable wage, and where every child can get a quality, public education just like Broyles did in Bethany, Oklahoma.