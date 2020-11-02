Posted: Nov 02, 2020 6:26 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2020 6:36 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education heard a presentation by a representative from Sanders, Bledsoe, and Hewett regarding the FY2020 audit during its meeting on Monday night.

At the end of the presentation, DPS accepted "Financial Statements - Regulatory Basis and Reports of Independent Auditor" from Sander, Bledsoe, and Hewett.

An online auction for the high school boys basketball team was also approved by the Dewey Board of Education. Later in the meeting, DPS gave final approval of the 2020-2021 Estimate of Needs and the DPS Budget Summary.

From there an election resolution to the Washington County Election Board to call for a Board of Education Primary Election, if necessary, on Tuesday, Feb. 9th, 2021, and a Board of Education General Election, if necessary, on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 for school board seat #1, which will have a five-year term, was approved. The seat is currently occupied by David Cleveland.

Lastly, the Dewey Board of Education approved all personnel contracts for the 2020-2021 school year.