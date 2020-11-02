Posted: Nov 02, 2020 1:32 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2020 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Election Board released statistics listing the number of registered voters in 2016 in comparison to 2020 and voter registration has increased significantly over the last four years.

There are nearly 2.26 million voters registered to vote in this election, whereas there were just under 2 million voters who were eligible to vote in 2016. That is an increase of 260,000 voters.

Just over 1.1 million Republicans are eligible to vote this year compared to more than 880,000 registered Republicans in 2016. Democrats have seen a drop in registration over the last four years. In 2016, there were 832,000 registered Democrats. That has since dropped to just over 750,000. There are nearly 364,000 registered Independent voters across the State of Oklahoma.

In Washington County, there are 34,000 people registered to vote in the 2020 election. This includes just over 20,000 Republicans, 7,400 Democrats and 6,000 Independents. There has been a slight increase over the last four years among Republican and Independent voters. Democrats have seen a drop off in registration numbers over the last four years. In 2016, Washington County had nearly 30,000 registered voters.

There were 2,000 more Democratic voters than Republican voters across Osage County in 2016. That has since changed, as there are nearly 14,500 registered Republicans to 9,700 registered Democrats in 2020. The number of Registered Democrats has dropped slightly, but there are nearly 5,000 more Republican voters across Osage County in 2020 than there were in 2016. There are more than 28,000 registered voters in Osage County.

In 2016, there were 2,700 registered Democrats compared to 2,400 registered Republicans in Nowata County. That has shifted drastically, as there are now 3,300 registered Republicans in Nowata County to 1,900 Democrats. Just over 6,000 voters are registered to vote in Nowata County.