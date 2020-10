Posted: Oct 30, 2020 12:16 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2020 12:16 PM

Garrett Giles

At Copan High School, it's Game Day! Coronation will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday before kick-off at 7:00 p.m.

Homecoming royalty interviews will conclude on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at 5:26 p.m. on Friday with Abigail Secondine and Cade McGlathery compliments of Bartnet IP and Copan Restaurant & Truck Stop.