Posted: Oct 27, 2020 10:56 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 10:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Tuesday is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said they can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27th. She said absentee ballot applications forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at: elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.

As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office on Thursday, October 29th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or Friday, October 30th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or Saturday, October 31st, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A two-member, bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters.

For more information on voting absentee, contact the election board at 918.337.2850.