Posted: Oct 26, 2020 2:18 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 2:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved an inter-local agreement with Tulsa County Board of Commissioners on Monday morning.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said the standard agreement with Tulsa County is for a variety of services that they provide. He said this includes Tulsa County's sign shop, their traffic control assistance, and traffic striping to name a few.

A Cooperative Extension Services Agreement was also approved on Monday by the Washington County Commissioners. The agreement was between the Commissioners and Oklahoma State University, acting for and on behalf of its Cooperative Extension Service and the United State Department of Agriculture.

The Washington County Commissioners would later award six-month road material bids. The bids were opened in their meeting on Monday, Oct. 19th. We will have a breakdown on who was awarded what bids this week.