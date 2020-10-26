Posted: Oct 26, 2020 10:56 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 12:25 PM

Garrett Giles

A contract between Timmons Sheet Metal, Inc. and the Washington County Sheriff's Office for seasonal heating and cooling systems was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland presented the item to the Commissioners for approval. He said the contract was for basic maintenance for the heating and cooling units on the roof of the Washington County Detention Center located at 611 SW Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Undersheriff Copeland said this contract will ensure that the WCSO is properly providing maintenance and care to stretch out the life of those units which are right at 10-years-old now. He said the contract also will allow them to address other issues along the way if they need to address something.

In addition to that, Undersheriff Copeland said Timmons Sheet Metal listed out what their hourly rates would be, which basically mimics the contract the Sheriff's Office had with a group out of Arkansas that expired at the first of the month. He added that having local services as opposed to out-of-state services will benefit everyone in the long run.

Undersheriff Copeland said it is his understanding that Timmons Sheet Metal is competitive price wise. Undersheriff Copeland said they'll cover everything including the spring maintenance. He said he noticed with this quote compared to the other two quotes the WCSO received is that it was going to include the cleaning of the evaporator condenser coils. That was something that Undersheriff Copeland said he did not see written in the other two estimates. He said that doesn't mean that it wasn't included in the other two quotes. Either way, Undersheriff Copeland said it will be critical to have the coils cleaned, especially in April.

The contract with Timmons Sheet Metal would give the WCSO priority as a preferred customer. Undersheriff Copeland said that would bump them up over someone who was not a contracted customers with Timmons. He said they may even get some discounts based on the going rate for the year.