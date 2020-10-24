Posted: Oct 24, 2020 12:30 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2020 12:33 PM

Despite the colder weather, the donations kept coming in for the Oldies 'N Goodies Car Club Red, White & Blue Benefit Chip Cruise in Bartlesville on Saturday.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the event and other unexpected donations on Saturday exceeded $3,000.

Owen says proceeds from the event will go towards the WCSO's annual Thanksgiving and Christmas programs with food baskets and Christmas gifts for families in need this holiday season.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff Owen said the Sheriff's Reserve Fund is lower than usual because they missed out on a big fundraising breakfast with the Masonic Fraternity in Bartlesville. However, the Masons recently made a $1600 donation.