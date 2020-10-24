Posted: Oct 24, 2020 6:02 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2020 6:02 AM

Max Gross

The Dewey Bulldoggers were a bit shell-shocked in a 41-0 loss to Rejoice Christian on Friday night. The Doggers offense couldn’t shake off the rust that came in 21 days without a football game.

It was instant excitement out of the gate as the Doggers recovered a Reyli Almanza onside kick to start the game. Dewey would drive deep into Rejoice territory but ultimately came up empty, a theme in the first half. The Doggers defense wasn’t perfect but held tough against one of the better offenses in 2A. Down 13-0 in the second quarter Jacob Mouser picked of a pass from his linebacker position.

Dewey wouldn’t capitalize on the momentum. Quarterback Tate Lewis suffered an injury in the second quarter and didn’t return. Dewey manged just 122 total yards of offense on the night. Rejoice led 20-0 at the break and would add three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

No time to rest for the Bulldoggers as they play a home game against Claremore-Sequoyah on Tuesday. Dewey is 2-4 on the season.