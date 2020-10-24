News
State of Oklahoma
Gov. Stitt Says He Won’t Appeal Tribal Gaming Ruling
Tom Davis / AP
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday he will not appeal a federal court ruling that the state’s tribal gaming compacts had automatically renewed on Jan. 1.
Stitt had argued the compacts — which define how much of their gambling revenue the tribes must pay to the state and which games are allowed — had expired. But U.S. District Court Judge Timothy DeGiusti in July ruled against Stitt.
Last year, the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations had sued Stitt, wanting a judge to determine whether the state compacts that allow gambling exclusively at tribal casinos automatically renewed on Jan. 1 for another 15-year term.
