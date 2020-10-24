Posted: Oct 24, 2020 4:23 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2020 4:23 AM

Tom Davis / AP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday he will not appeal a federal court ruling that the state’s tribal gaming compacts had automatically renewed on Jan. 1.

Stitt had argued the compacts — which define how much of their gambling revenue the tribes must pay to the state and which games are allowed — had expired. But U.S. District Court Judge Timothy DeGiusti in July ruled against Stitt.

Last year, the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations had sued Stitt, wanting a judge to determine whether the state compacts that allow gambling exclusively at tribal casinos automatically renewed on Jan. 1 for another 15-year term.