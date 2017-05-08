Posted: Oct 23, 2020 9:57 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 9:57 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds this Monday.

The commissioners will consider taking action on making further amendments for the public to enter the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned buildings. This discussion will take place during the same week in which we have seen record highs in daily case numbers and record setting hospitalization numbers across the state.

The commissioners will consider allowing the Citizens Academy to use the agriculture building on Tuesday’s throughout the months of October, November and December. The Citizens Academy is a joint effort between the Osage and Washington County Sheriff’s Office to help make citizens safer.

There will be continued discussion regarding Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificates. The commissioners will also consider signing a publication report for the county estimate of needs for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.